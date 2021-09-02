ICT admin inspects bus terminals, vehicles to ensure SOPs

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration along with vaccination teams on Thursday inspected various bus stands and public service vehicles to ensure compliance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and directions issued by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration along with vaccination teams on Thursday inspected various bus stands and public service vehicles to ensure compliance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and directions issued by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

In this regard, more than 150 vehicles were inspected and challaned upon violations of anti coronavirous SOPs, and also vaccinated as many as 25 persons on the spot.

The teams had inspected some eight bus terminals or stands in ICT to ensure adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols, where the violators were warned and fined as per law.