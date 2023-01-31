ICT admin inspects compliance of fire safety protocols

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) District Administration inspected fire extinguishing equipment in buildings and restaurants, as a precautionary measure to ensure safety of people.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the ICT administration inspected buildings and restaurants in different markets and ensured availability of fire extinguishing equipment and mandatory safety tools.

The administration ensured that food handlers and restaurants owners had necessary measures in place to deal with any untoward situation.

The inspection team also reviewed compliance on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding usage of LPG gas kits, while taking strict action against violators.

The assistant commissioner directed the food handlers to strictly comply with safety measures.

Meanwhile, the administration took action against illegal gas filling agencies and the violators of SOPs. During the raid three accused violators were also arrested.

Furthermore, the assistant commissioner also inspected fair price shops and stalls to check the quality and availability of fruits and vegetables. He directed the shopkeepers to display government notified rate list.