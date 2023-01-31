UrduPoint.com

ICT Admin Inspects Compliance Of Fire Safety Protocols

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ICT admin inspects compliance of fire safety protocols

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) District Administration inspected fire extinguishing equipment in buildings and restaurants, as a precautionary measure to ensure safety of people.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the ICT administration inspected buildings and restaurants in different markets and ensured availability of fire extinguishing equipment and mandatory safety tools.

The administration ensured that food handlers and restaurants owners had necessary measures in place to deal with any untoward situation.

The inspection team also reviewed compliance on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding usage of LPG gas kits, while taking strict action against violators.

The assistant commissioner directed the food handlers to strictly comply with safety measures.

Meanwhile, the administration took action against illegal gas filling agencies and the violators of SOPs. During the raid three accused violators were also arrested.

Furthermore, the assistant commissioner also inspected fair price shops and stalls to check the quality and availability of fruits and vegetables. He directed the shopkeepers to display government notified rate list.

Related Topics

Islamabad Fire LPG Price Gas Market Government

Recent Stories

Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhan ..

Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhana reference

15 minutes ago
 ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q pr ..

ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q president

1 hour ago
 PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group ..

PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group trials

2 hours ago
 Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund F ..

Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund Facility begin today

3 hours ago
 KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Pesh ..

KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Peshawar terror attack soars to 90

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.