ICT Admin Inspects Security Guard Licenses At Private Companies, Banks
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) district administration is conducting thorough inspections of security guards stationed outside private companies and banks to ensure compliance with licensing regulations on Friday.
According to a press release, Assistant Commissioners visited various areas to check the licenses and data of security personnel.
They verified the licenses of guards assigned to departmental stores, banks and private establishments. Additionally, they inspected the offices of private security companies, reviewing staff and company certificates.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Memon emphasized the importance of verifying guards before deployment, stating that they should only be stationed at city houses or companies after proper checks.
Irfan Memon, an official noted that the verification of guards and security companies is performed regularly throughout the city.
The DC also reiterated a strict policy against illegal weapons, stating that they will not be tolerated in the city.
