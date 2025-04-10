Open Menu

ICT Admin Inspects Student Hostels, Gives Warning For Poor Sanitation

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration on Thursday conducted a comprehensive inspection of private hostels in Sector G-13, uncovering significant sanitation and security deficiencies.

According to a press release, ICT administration officials issued a three-day ultimatum to a hostel warden to address poor hygiene conditions, marking a stern intervention in ongoing city-wide hostel safety assessments.

The inspection team thoroughly reviewed security protocols and overall living conditions, highlighting the critical need for maintaining minimum standards in student accommodation.

"These inspections are part of our continuous efforts to ensure safe living environments for students," press release said.

Authorities warned that failure to meet prescribed standards could result in more severe penalties, including potential closure of non-compliant facilities.

