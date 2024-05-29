ICT admin intensifies action against alms-seekers; arrests 11

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The Assistant Commissioners accompanied by Magistrates of the Federal Capital have intensified their efforts against the alms-seeker and arrested 11 professional beggars in various parts of the city.

Following the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, the AC's, Magistrates have carried out operations targeting professional beggars in the city, said the Spokesman of ICT administration.

In a recent sweep, the AC of Pothohar has arrested seven beggars.

Similarly, the Assistant Commissioner of the City apprehended five beggars from PTCL Chowk, Faisal Masjid, and nearby areas.

The arrested individuals were taken to the police station, while minors among them were sent to the Edhi Center for care. These operations were part of a daily routine supervised by Assistant Commissioners to address the issue of begging in the capital, the spokesman said.

The campaign aimed at to reduce the presence of professional beggars and provide support for minors caught in the practice, he added.