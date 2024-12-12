ICT Admin Intensifies Anti-encroachment Drive, 13 Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has intensified its anti-encroachment drive across the Federal capital, targeting illegal structures and ensuring public spaces remain accessible to citizens.
In a late-night operation, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, in collaboration with the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA), targeted unauthorized structures in Sector F7 and cleared the temporary encroachments from the footpaths.
According to the ICT administration spokesman, several obstructions were removed, and six individuals involved in illegal occupations were apprehended during the operation.
In a similar effort, AC led an operation in Blue Area other day, removing various unauthorized structures on footpaths arrested seven individuals in connection with the encroachments.
The operations were being conducted to enhance traffic flow and curb illegal encroachments under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, he added.
The DC Islamabad has directed all relevant authorities to continue anti-encroachment operations citywide. “Strict action will be taken against anyone found occupying government or public spaces for personal use,” he warned.
