ICT Admin Intensifies Crackdown On Alms-seekers: 8 Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, operations targeting alms-seekers continued across the capital city.
According to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration spokesman, the Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) carried out a series of raids in G-11 and F-11 sectors late night and apprehended eight professional beggars.
He said that in a concerted effort to address the issue comprehensively, professional beggars were targeted to make the Federal capital a liveable place for the citizens.
Memon urged the citizens to discourage professional beggars and called on the public to avoid giving money to individuals begging in public places, as it could inadvertently support these networks.
