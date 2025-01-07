ICT admin intensifies crackdown on alms-seekers, 03 arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, operations targeting alms-seekers continued across the capital city.

According to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration spokesman, the Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) Mahin Hasan carried out a recent operation in F-10 sector late night and apprehended three professional beggars.

She called on citizens to cooperate in these initiatives by discouraging beggars and refraining from giving money at signals and other public areas.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, has urged residents to actively support the ongoing drive against professional begging.

He stressed the importance of collective action to tackle this issue and appealed the residents to cooperate with authorities and report incidents of organized begging.