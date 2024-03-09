Open Menu

ICT Admin Intensifies Crackdown On Price Hike, Professional Beggars

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2024 | 09:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Assistant Commissioners Islamabad led by the ICT administration teams on Saturday intensified their efforts to curb price hikes and tackle the menace of professional beggars across the capital.

On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar spearheaded a recent operation against price hikes, conducting rigorous inspections at the F-10 and F-11 Markaz and various other locations, said the ICT Spokesman, Dr Abdullah Tabassum.

The crackdown resulted in the imposition of fines totaling Rs 40,000 on offenders found guilty of inflating prices.

Additionally, 21 individuals were apprehended and handed over to police stations, while five professional beggars were also taken into custody.

Moreover, inspections targeting the proliferation of polythene bags were carried out at various sites, addressing environmental concerns alongside economic ones.

These operations are part of ongoing efforts to combat illegal practices and maintain order in Islamabad. With daily initiatives targeting illegal proposals, price hikes, and professional beggars, the administration is committed to ensuring a fair and regulated environment for residents and visitors alike.

