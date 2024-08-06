Open Menu

ICT Admin Intensifies Efforts To Combat Dengue Fever

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2024 | 08:08 PM

ICT admin intensifies efforts to combat dengue fever

In a decisive move to combat dengue, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has kicked off a city-wide dengue surveillance and control operations to tackle the rising threat of dengue fever

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) In a decisive move to combat dengue, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has kicked off a city-wide dengue surveillance and control operations to tackle the rising threat of dengue fever.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, all the Assistant Commissioners (AC's) have intensified operations, highlighting the city's commitment to tackling the dengue threat, said the ICT's administration spokesman.

He said that daily inspections for dengue larvae were continued, with several individuals arrested for not following dengue guidelines. If dengue larvae were found, the area was immediately sealed.

Meanwhile, the business outlets were also shut down for failing to implement the required anti-dengue measures. These closures were part of a broader effort to ensure compliance with health regulations aimed at preventing the breeding of dengue-carrying mosquitoes, he added.

On the occasion, the DC emphasized the need for city-wide efforts to stop the growth of dengue larvae. He called for unbiased and comprehensive inspections to be carried out across all sectors of the city. Memon also stressed the importance of keeping citizens informed about ongoing operations and health measures.

Related Topics

Islamabad Dengue Business All

Recent Stories

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before ..

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC

51 minutes ago
 LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

1 hour ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

6 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

15 hours ago
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

15 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

15 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

16 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

16 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

16 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan