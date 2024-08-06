ICT Admin Intensifies Efforts To Combat Dengue Fever
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2024 | 08:08 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) In a decisive move to combat dengue, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has kicked off a city-wide dengue surveillance and control operations to tackle the rising threat of dengue fever.
On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, all the Assistant Commissioners (AC's) have intensified operations, highlighting the city's commitment to tackling the dengue threat, said the ICT's administration spokesman.
He said that daily inspections for dengue larvae were continued, with several individuals arrested for not following dengue guidelines. If dengue larvae were found, the area was immediately sealed.
Meanwhile, the business outlets were also shut down for failing to implement the required anti-dengue measures. These closures were part of a broader effort to ensure compliance with health regulations aimed at preventing the breeding of dengue-carrying mosquitoes, he added.
On the occasion, the DC emphasized the need for city-wide efforts to stop the growth of dengue larvae. He called for unbiased and comprehensive inspections to be carried out across all sectors of the city. Memon also stressed the importance of keeping citizens informed about ongoing operations and health measures.
