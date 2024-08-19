ICT admin intensifies monkeypox screening at airport

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) In response to the growing threat of monkeypox, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has intensified its efforts to ensure the safety of citizens.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon recently inspected the screening measures at the Islamabad Airport to prevent the spread of the virus, said the spokesman of the ICT administration.

The DC arrived at Islamabad Airport to review the current screening procedures for passengers arriving from abroad. After the inspection, the DC directed health officials to speed up the screening process, ensuring that no passenger goes unchecked.

On the occasion, the DC expressed his satisfaction with health department staff who were actively screening every passenger coming from foreign countries.

He directed that if any symptoms of monkeypox were detected, the patient would be immediately isolated and transferred to PIMS Hospital for further care.

He said that the PIMS Hospital has been prepared to handle monkeypox cases, with special arrangements made to isolate and treat affected patients.

The hospital has also been declared an isolation management unit and a special focal person has been appointed to oversee operations related to the DC Islamabad unit.

These steps reflected the district administration's proactive approach to controlling the spread of monkeypox and protecting public health, the spokesman added.