ICT Admin Introduces Biometric Verification For Stamp Papers To Combat Fraud

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has taken a significant step to eliminate counterfeit stamp papers by making biometric verification mandatory for their issuance.

This move aims to ensure secure transactions and prevent fraud, addressing long-standing issues faced by citizens.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration, in Islamabad, the issuance of stamp papers will now require biometric verification. Any stamp paper issued without this verification will be considered invalid.

The new system simplifies the verification process through a biometric slip attached to each stamp paper, he added.

Authorities have directed stamp vendors to comply with the biometric verification requirement. Vendors who fail to adhere to these guidelines will not be allowed to issue stamp papers.

In this regard, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon emphasized that this measure will help eradicate counterfeit stamp papers from the city.

Previously, fake stamp papers caused numerous problems for citizens, particularly in revenue and legal matters.

Several fraud cases linked to counterfeit stamp papers were reported, prompting the need for stricter controls. With the introduction of biometric verification, residents can now conduct transactions with greater confidence and security.

Irfan Memon stated that the new system will ensure the complete elimination of fake stamp papers. This development is expected to streamline processes and reduce fraudulent activities, benefiting both the government and the public.

