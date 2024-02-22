ICT admin introduces convenient vehicle services at Trail 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, a new initiative has been launched to streamline vehicle-related services for the residents of Islamabad.

According to the spokesman of ICT, Dr Abdullah Tabasum, this initiative was aimed to provide easy access to essential services, bringing them closer to the community.

The excise staff would be stationed at the parking area of Trail 3 from 3 to 5 pm, facilitating vehicle registration, transfer, and token tax processes, he added.

The ICT Doorstep Service initiative offers a variety of documents and permits, including Domicile Certificates, Birth Certificates, Power of Attorney, International Driving Permits, Fuel Permits (Domestic/Commercial), and Motor Vehicle Registrations.

This endeavor reflects a commitment to citizen-centric governance, prioritizing accessibility and ease of use for essential administrative tasks. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of these services conveniently located at Trail 3's parking area during the specified hours.