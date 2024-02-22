ICT Admin Introduces Convenient Vehicle Services At Trail 3
Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, a new initiative has been launched to streamline vehicle-related services for the residents of Islamabad.
According to the spokesman of ICT, Dr Abdullah Tabasum, this initiative was aimed to provide easy access to essential services, bringing them closer to the community.
The excise staff would be stationed at the parking area of Trail 3 from 3 to 5 pm, facilitating vehicle registration, transfer, and token tax processes, he added.
The ICT Doorstep Service initiative offers a variety of documents and permits, including Domicile Certificates, Birth Certificates, Power of Attorney, International Driving Permits, Fuel Permits (Domestic/Commercial), and Motor Vehicle Registrations.
This endeavor reflects a commitment to citizen-centric governance, prioritizing accessibility and ease of use for essential administrative tasks. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of these services conveniently located at Trail 3's parking area during the specified hours.
Recent Stories
Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pakistani companies in Middle Ea ..
Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly session tomorrow
Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keeping Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..
Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024
Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..
AJK observes Mother Language Day
Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz
AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
500 kites recovered, four arrested20 minutes ago
-
Analysts pins hopes on new coalition to redress acute economic crisis20 minutes ago
-
Man killed over family dispute30 minutes ago
-
Protecting bar interests top priority: DBA secretary30 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly session tomorrow36 minutes ago
-
17 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted40 minutes ago
-
Chances of rains, snowfall in upper parts of KP40 minutes ago
-
Police launches crackdown against unauthorized number plates, helmets40 minutes ago
-
'Importance of books, library can not be ignored'50 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 27 kite flyers, sellers with 1600 kites, 31 string rolls50 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court50 minutes ago
-
DIG Sukkur stresses maintenance law & order across region60 minutes ago