Open Menu

ICT Admin Introduces Convenient Vehicle Services At Trail 3

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ICT admin introduces convenient vehicle services at Trail 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, a new initiative has been launched to streamline vehicle-related services for the residents of Islamabad.

According to the spokesman of ICT, Dr Abdullah Tabasum, this initiative was aimed to provide easy access to essential services, bringing them closer to the community.

The excise staff would be stationed at the parking area of Trail 3 from 3 to 5 pm, facilitating vehicle registration, transfer, and token tax processes, he added.

The ICT Doorstep Service initiative offers a variety of documents and permits, including Domicile Certificates, Birth Certificates, Power of Attorney, International Driving Permits, Fuel Permits (Domestic/Commercial), and Motor Vehicle Registrations.

This endeavor reflects a commitment to citizen-centric governance, prioritizing accessibility and ease of use for essential administrative tasks. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of these services conveniently located at Trail 3's parking area during the specified hours.

Related Topics

Islamabad Vehicle From

Recent Stories

Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pa ..

Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pakistani companies in Middle Ea ..

33 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly ..

Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly session tomorrow

36 minutes ago
 Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keepin ..

Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keeping Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..

3 hours ago
 Suspect running social media campaign against CJP ..

Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka ..

Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series

16 hours ago
 Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and ..

Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..

16 hours ago
 AJK observes Mother Language Day

AJK observes Mother Language Day

16 hours ago
 Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz

Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz

16 hours ago
 AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase ..

AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan