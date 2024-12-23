ICT Admin Invites Childless Couples For Baby Adoption
Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 10:00 PM
The Islamabad's district administration has invited childless couples to apply for the adoption of a newborn unclaimed baby
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Islamabad's district administration has invited childless couples to apply for the adoption of a newborn unclaimed baby.
The district administration in Islamabad has announced that a newborn unclaimed baby is available for adoption, said the spokesman of ICT administration here.
Couples living in Islamabad who are unable to have children and wish to adopt can apply for consideration.
Interested applicants can obtain the necessary forms from the Head Clerk at the General Branch of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in G-11/4, Islamabad, the spokesman added.
The completed forms, along with all required documents, must be submitted by December 27, 2024. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be processed.
