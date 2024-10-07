ICT Admin Issues Guideline For Public Transportation Vehicles
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2024 | 08:02 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad Transport Authority has issued guidelines for public transport vehicles in the Federal Capital to ensure safe and fair services.
These new guidelines focussed on passenger safety, prioritization of vulnerable commuters, and curbing overcharging and violations, said the spokesman of ICT administration here.
These guidelines were included that all the public transport vehicles must have their fitness certificates and route permits displayed clearly on the front glass,
While, both the front and back glass of rental cars must clearly show signage indicating their status as rental vehicles.
Similarly, women and senior citizens should be given priority seating at the front of public transport vehicles.
Furthermore, vehicles were required to complete their assigned routes as per the route permit.
Any failure to do so would result in legal action against the relevant transport coordinator (Adda Munshi).
Meanwhile, the vehicles equipped with CNG cylinders must obtain a Cylinder Pass Certificate from stations approved by OGRA to ensure safe operations. And the drivers must adhere to the proper road lanes and designated routes while operating their vehicles.
The spokesman said that overcharging passengers and overloading vehicles were strictly prohibited.
Pressure horns and playing music inside the vehicle are not allowed, he added.
Vulnerable passengers must be seated with priority, and they should be charged 50% less than the standard fare.
The transport authority notified that the passengers with any concerns or complaints can contact the Islamabad Transport Authority at 051-9108005 for assistance.
