ICT admin issues guidelines of COVID-19 with amendment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday issued anti-coronavirus guidelines with amendment amid 3rd wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a notification, all types of indoor dining would remain banned however, outdoor dining has been permitted till 10:00 pm on weekdays only.

Both indoor/outdoor dining would be banned on the weekends (safe days) Friday & Saturday.

Takeaways / home delivery would be allowed with strict implementation of COVID-19 protocols.

Similarly, large indoor gatherings would also remain ban while only 300 persons will be allowed for outdoor gathering with strict adherence of COVID-19 SOPs.

There would be a blanket ban on sports, festivals, cultural and other events.

Likewise, amusement parks would remain closed however, walking / jogging tracks are exempted.

All types of marriage / event Halls, community centers and Marquees would remain closed and only outdoor marriage functions in open areas allowed till 10:00 pm subject to upper limit of 300 guests, maximum event duration of 02 hours and strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs.

However, marquees/halls with modified structure resulting in multiple ventilation windows,open spaces, gaps between walls and roof tops as already communicated by Ministry of National Health Services Regulation & Coordination was allowed to hold weddings subject to strict adherence to already issued SOPs.

Intercity public transport could operate at 50 percent of capacity.

The commercial activities, establishments and areas were closed by 10:00 PM on weekdays and remained completely closed on weekends.

All medical services & Pharmacies / medical stores, tire puncture shops, fruit & vegetable shops, tandoors atta chakkies, postal / courier services, driver hotels, petrol pumps, oil depots, telecoms services, LPG outlets & filling plants, agriculture machinery workshops and spare parts shops, printing press, dry fruit, money changer, call centers (with 50 % staff and no public dealing), takeaway / home delivery from restaurants were not bound to that restriction.

50 per cent work from home policy would be implemented in ICT with immediate effect.

Complete closure of Cinemas / Shrines remained continue to be enforced.

This order will come into force immediately and will remain enforce till April, 11, 2021, the notification added.