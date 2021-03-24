UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICT Admin Issues Guidelines Of COVID-19 With Amendment

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

ICT admin issues guidelines of COVID-19 with amendment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday issued anti-coronavirus guidelines with amendment amid 3rd wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a notification, all types of indoor dining would remain banned however, outdoor dining has been permitted till 10:00 pm on weekdays only.

Both indoor/outdoor dining would be banned on the weekends (safe days) Friday & Saturday.

Takeaways / home delivery would be allowed with strict implementation of COVID-19 protocols.

Similarly, large indoor gatherings would also remain ban while only 300 persons will be allowed for outdoor gathering with strict adherence of COVID-19 SOPs.

There would be a blanket ban on sports, festivals, cultural and other events.

Likewise, amusement parks would remain closed however, walking / jogging tracks are exempted.

All types of marriage / event Halls, community centers and Marquees would remain closed and only outdoor marriage functions in open areas allowed till 10:00 pm subject to upper limit of 300 guests, maximum event duration of 02 hours and strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs.

However, marquees/halls with modified structure resulting in multiple ventilation windows,open spaces, gaps between walls and roof tops as already communicated by Ministry of National Health Services Regulation & Coordination was allowed to hold weddings subject to strict adherence to already issued SOPs.

Intercity public transport could operate at 50 percent of capacity.

The commercial activities, establishments and areas were closed by 10:00 PM on weekdays and remained completely closed on weekends.

All medical services & Pharmacies / medical stores, tire puncture shops, fruit & vegetable shops, tandoors atta chakkies, postal / courier services, driver hotels, petrol pumps, oil depots, telecoms services, LPG outlets & filling plants, agriculture machinery workshops and spare parts shops, printing press, dry fruit, money changer, call centers (with 50 % staff and no public dealing), takeaway / home delivery from restaurants were not bound to that restriction.

50 per cent work from home policy would be implemented in ICT with immediate effect.

Complete closure of Cinemas / Shrines remained continue to be enforced.

This order will come into force immediately and will remain enforce till April, 11, 2021, the notification added.

Related Topics

Islamabad LPG Petrol Sports Agriculture Driver Oil Marriage Money April Event All From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance mourns death of Hamdan bin Ras ..

29 seconds ago

UAE mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

1 hour ago

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition chall ..

1 hour ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

1 hour ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

2 hours ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.