ICT Admin Issues SOPs For Shops In Federal Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 01:10 AM

ICT admin issues SOPs for shops in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for all shops of grocery, food items and medical stores in the Federal capital during the lockdown to contain coronavirus outbreak.

According to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, the purpose of SOPs was to provide framework for shops in Islamabad during the COVID-19 outbreak to reduce the spread of infection.

Necessary changes could be made for the smooth functioning to adopt the procedures without major diversion. "All shops of grocery/food items/medical stores in the capital city of Islamabad are here by directed to adopt following necessary measures," it added.

The SOPs included every shop will ensure provision of masks and sanitizers to its staff and clients. Salesman will keep distance of 6 feet among them. The clients will keep distance of two feet from the counter. The clients will also keep 6 feet distance among them in and outside the shops. Queue will be made with 6 feet distance between each client. Shops with multiple sections will ensure to open only grocery, food and chemist section. Shop owners will submit undertaking to the concerned SHO to follow the directions before opening the shop.

More Stories From Pakistan

