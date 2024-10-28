- Home
ICT Admin Kicks Off Anti-polio Drive, Sets Target To Vaccinate 461,000 Children Upto 5 Years
Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Monday launched a comprehensive anti-polio campaign, aiming to vaccinate 461,000 children upto the age of five years.
The spokesman of ICT administration said that the drive, set to run until November 3, calls for community support in eradicating the disease.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon confirmed that polio workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate children under five and will also be stationed in public areas to ensure full coverage.
Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioners across the city have gathered to review campaign logistics and address worker safety. They discussed how to meet targets and handle cases of families refusing the vaccine.
DC Islamabad has urged citizens to cooperate with the polio teams, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding children’s health.
However, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pothohar, Farwa Batool accompanied by the district administration teams have arrested a mall manager for blocking polio workers from entering a private mall.
The manager had previously prevented teams from entering the premises, prompting authorities to take action.
On the occasion, DC Islamabad stressed that the anti-polio effort is a national mission that requires public and official support. They warned that those obstructing polio teams would face legal consequences, as stopping vaccination efforts poses a risk to the entire community.
Memon highlighted that polio eradication relies on the shared commitment of both the public and the administration, urging all to join in this critical health effort.
