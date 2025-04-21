ICT Admin Kicks Off Anti-polio Drive, Sets Target To Vaccinate Over 46o,000 Children
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Monday launched a seven-day anti-polio campaign in the Federal Capital, aiming to vaccinate 461,125 children upto the age of five years.
According to the spokesman of ICT administration here, the district administration has launched a week-long anti-polio vaccination drive as part of efforts to eliminate the disease from the country. The campaign will run for seven days, during which health workers will go door to door to administer oral polio drops to children upto the age of five years.
He said that all preparations for the campaign have been completed. Assistant commissioners from all zones of the capital took part in morning school assemblies on the first day of the campaign to raise awareness among students and parents.
Officials said that during the campaign, more than 461,000 children across Islamabad will be given the polio vaccine. Special focus will be given to urban slums, border areas with Rawalpindi, and locations with high population mobility.
To ensure wider coverage and coordination, polio teams from Islamabad and Rawalpindi will work jointly in the areas along the border of the two cities. This collaborative effort aims to prevent any missed cases, especially in transit and high-risk zones.
Vaccination teams will also be present at major bus terminals and other public spaces. Camps will be set up at points where families and children frequently travel, ensuring that those on the move are not left out of the drive.
Health workers have been directed to reach every home in the capital. The administration emphasized that no child should be missed. Authorities said they have mapped all areas and organized teams accordingly to make sure the coverage is complete.
On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon directed that all vaccination teams must be provided full security. Police and other law enforcement personnel have been tasked to escort the teams and ensure their safety, especially in sensitive areas.
The DC also urged parents to support polio teams and allow their children to be vaccinated. He said cooperation from families is essential to successfully eliminate the virus from the region.
The polio campaign is part of a nationwide effort to fight the spread of the poliovirus, which still poses a threat to children in several parts of the country. While significant progress has been made, health officials say continued vigilance is necessary to ensure a polio-free future.
Meanwhile, the Islamabad administration has also asked community leaders and school officials to play their part in spreading awareness and encouraging participation. Authorities said that awareness efforts are key to countering misinformation and building trust in the vaccine.
In the coming days, district officials will monitor the progress of the campaign through regular field visits. Supervisors and monitoring staff have been assigned to ensure that vaccination teams are reaching their assigned areas and that children are being vaccinated without delay.
Mobile teams will also be deployed to cover remote and underserved areas. These teams will move from one locality to another to make sure every child is vaccinated, regardless of where they live.
Health officials say that children who miss the vaccine during this week will be identified and followed up in the next round. A reporting and feedback system has been set up to track such cases and ensure they are not left behind.
The Islamabad district health office said that the campaign will also include awareness activities to inform parents about the importance of polio vaccination. Flyers, posters, and messages through loudspeakers will be used to inform communities throughout the week.
As the campaign gets underway, the administration has called on residents to open their doors to health workers and ensure their children receive the vaccine. The authorities stressed that eradicating polio is a shared responsibility and that public support is key to protecting future generations.
