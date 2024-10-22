ICT Admin Launches Anti-dengue Fumigation Drive
Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) As the number of dengue cases rising sharply in recent weeks in the Federal Capital, the district administration has launched an all-out anti-dengue fumigation drive in various areas.
Fumigation is a process of spraying insecticide into the air to kill mosquitoes. It is an effective way to reduce the mosquito production and prevent the spread of dengue fever.
According to the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, anti-dengue fumigation operations were being carried out across the city to control the spread of dengue. Areas such as Ghauri Town, Dhoke Syedan and Pindorian have already been covered, while anti-dengue fumigation are actively underway in Bilal Masjid, Musa Town, Sarai Kharbuza, Tarnol and Korang areas, he added.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon has instructed all relevant teams to ensure that no area is left untreated during the fumigation drive.
Citizens are encouraged to inform the authorities if their areas are missed, ensuring a thorough citywide coverage.
DC urged the residents to cooperate with the authorities’ efforts to control the dengue disease.
In addition to fumigation, the district administration is focused on providing effective treatment for dengue patients. Dengue wards have been set up in hospitals across the city, and the situation is being closely monitored.
It is pertinent to mention here that Rawalpindi has reported 3,220 dengue cases, and Islamabad has recorded 2,276 cases till the last week. However, authorities detected 1,143 positive larvae samples in various parts of the city till the last week.
