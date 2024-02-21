ICT admin launches anti-encroachment operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration on Wednesday carried out an anti-encroachment operation in Aabpara market to ensure its smooth functioning.

According to a spokesman of ICT, the operation was conducted to enhance traffic flow and curb illegal encroachments under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad.

The accused involved in collecting extortion from roadside vendors, cart pullers, fruit shop owners, and hotels were also arrested. Cases have been registered against them.

He said that the operation was being conducted at Aabpara market and traders extended full cooperation to the administration in that regard.

The CDA enforcement directorate was also be involved in the drive to make it successful.

The operation underscored the commitment of local authorities and vital for the daily lives of residents.

He said that the operation was conducted in the presence of ICT Administration officers, sufficient strength of Islamabad Police to prevent any law and order situation during the operation.