ICT admin launches book exhibition in connection with Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration Tuesday launched a book exhibition at Aiwan-e-Quiad Public Library, F-9 Park in connection with the 74th Independence Day celebration.

A three-day exhibition would be concluded on August 20 and would remain opened for the general public from 10:00 a.m. to 06:00 p.m.

The books related to the creation, ideology, movement and struggle of Pakistan and renowned personalities from Pakistan were displayed at the library.

Talking to media, ICT Director General Admin Syeda Shafaq Hashmi said the purpose of organizing such exhibition was to pay tribute to the martyrs and heroes of Pakistan movement 1947, besides acknowledging the sacrifices paid by the Muslims of the sub-continent and refresh the ideology of Pakistan in public minds.

To a query, she said COVID-19 guidelines must be ensured at the place and nobody was allowed to enter the exhibition without wearing face mask.