ICT admin launches campaign to combat smog

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday chaired a high-level meeting with key officials to enforce stricter regulations on polluters and promote public awareness to tackle rising air pollution and smog.

The meeting was attended by the senior officials, including the SSP Traffic, Director Excise, and all Assistant Commissioners (ACs), to address the growing smog issue in the federal capital.

The meeting expressed resolve to take decisive steps against sources of air pollution. Vehicles emitting smoke would be barred from entering the Federal Capital, and strict action would be taken against factories contributing to poor air quality.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) were directed to intensify inspections of brick kilns, a known source of pollution.

On the occasion, DC Irfan Memon emphasized the need for collective responsibility, stating, “It is our duty to manage the air quality index of the city.” He assured that efforts to control pollution would involve collaboration with citizens.

Additionally, authorities announced a public awareness campaign to highlight the dangers of air pollution and encourage community involvement.

Furthermore, the cases would be registered against individuals found burning garbage, a practice contributing significantly to smog.

The DC reiterated that strict action would be taken against anyone causing environmental harm, reflecting the administration's commitment to ensuring cleaner air for Islamabad residents.