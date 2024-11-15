Open Menu

ICT Admin Launches Campaign To Combat Smog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2024 | 10:17 PM

ICT admin launches campaign to combat smog

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday chaired a high-level meeting with key officials to enforce stricter regulations on polluters and promote public awareness to tackle rising air pollution and smog

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday chaired a high-level meeting with key officials to enforce stricter regulations on polluters and promote public awareness to tackle rising air pollution and smog.

The meeting was attended by the senior officials, including the SSP Traffic, Director Excise, and all Assistant Commissioners (ACs), to address the growing smog issue in the federal capital.

The meeting expressed resolve to take decisive steps against sources of air pollution. Vehicles emitting smoke would be barred from entering the Federal Capital, and strict action would be taken against factories contributing to poor air quality.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) were directed to intensify inspections of brick kilns, a known source of pollution.

On the occasion, DC Irfan Memon emphasized the need for collective responsibility, stating, “It is our duty to manage the air quality index of the city.” He assured that efforts to control pollution would involve collaboration with citizens.

Additionally, authorities announced a public awareness campaign to highlight the dangers of air pollution and encourage community involvement.

Furthermore, the cases would be registered against individuals found burning garbage, a practice contributing significantly to smog.

The DC reiterated that strict action would be taken against anyone causing environmental harm, reflecting the administration's commitment to ensuring cleaner air for Islamabad residents.

Related Topics

Islamabad Poor Vehicles Traffic All From

Recent Stories

HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Edu ..

HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Education Gateway

4 minutes ago
 DIG distributes appreciation certificates among co ..

DIG distributes appreciation certificates among cops

4 minutes ago
 Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka

Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka

4 minutes ago
 Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, a ..

Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, and Engineering for Development ..

11 minutes ago
 FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes ..

FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes off over 70 complaints against ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment to further deepen bilateral r ..

11 minutes ago
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Ran ..

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah warns PTI to avoid ..

15 minutes ago
 Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full mi ..

Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full military honors

15 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign ..

Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign progress

15 minutes ago
 Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mut ..

Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mutual cooperation

15 minutes ago
 Special prayers for rain offered

Special prayers for rain offered

15 minutes ago
 Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal

Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan