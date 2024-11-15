ICT Admin Launches Campaign To Combat Smog
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2024 | 10:17 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday chaired a high-level meeting with key officials to enforce stricter regulations on polluters and promote public awareness to tackle rising air pollution and smog
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday chaired a high-level meeting with key officials to enforce stricter regulations on polluters and promote public awareness to tackle rising air pollution and smog.
The meeting was attended by the senior officials, including the SSP Traffic, Director Excise, and all Assistant Commissioners (ACs), to address the growing smog issue in the federal capital.
The meeting expressed resolve to take decisive steps against sources of air pollution. Vehicles emitting smoke would be barred from entering the Federal Capital, and strict action would be taken against factories contributing to poor air quality.
Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) were directed to intensify inspections of brick kilns, a known source of pollution.
On the occasion, DC Irfan Memon emphasized the need for collective responsibility, stating, “It is our duty to manage the air quality index of the city.” He assured that efforts to control pollution would involve collaboration with citizens.
Additionally, authorities announced a public awareness campaign to highlight the dangers of air pollution and encourage community involvement.
Furthermore, the cases would be registered against individuals found burning garbage, a practice contributing significantly to smog.
The DC reiterated that strict action would be taken against anyone causing environmental harm, reflecting the administration's commitment to ensuring cleaner air for Islamabad residents.
Recent Stories
HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Education Gateway
DIG distributes appreciation certificates among cops
Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka
Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, and Engineering for Development ..
FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes off over 70 complaints against ..
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment to further deepen bilateral r ..
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah warns PTI to avoid ..
Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full military honors
Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign progress
Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mutual cooperation
Special prayers for rain offered
Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Education Gateway4 minutes ago
-
DIG distributes appreciation certificates among cops4 minutes ago
-
Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka4 minutes ago
-
FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes off over 70 complaints against Federal Entities11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment to further deepen bilateral relations11 minutes ago
-
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah warns PTI to avoid agitation, offers t ..15 minutes ago
-
Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full military honors15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign progress15 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mutual cooperation15 minutes ago
-
Special prayers for rain offered15 minutes ago
-
Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal22 minutes ago
-
Dialogue only way to resolve political matters: Barrister Malik22 minutes ago