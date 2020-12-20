ICT admin launches campaign to pay tribute to farmers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The Agriculture department, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has launched a campaign 'Salam Kissan' to pay tribute to the farmers who remained a driving force behind the country's economy and development.

The drive was launched in connection with Pakistan Farmers Day that observed every year across the country on December 18th.

The capital city decorated with panaflax banners, streamers and billboards to sensitise the masses about the vital role, the farmers play in national food security, Director Agriculture,ICT Waqar Anwar told APP.

He said agriculture is the mainstay of Pakistan's economy as it counts for 24 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). However, the untiring individuals, who are behind this phenomenon are often not given enough appreciation or the respect that they truly deserve.

These individuals are none other than farmers, who relentlessly work round the clock to ensure we have food on our tables and an unending wardrobe to flaunt, he said.

To recognise their hard work and dedication, the Islamabad administration has launched the campaign to pay gratitude to one of the most hardworking forces of our country: the farmers.

Highlighting the initiatives of Islamabad administration for the welfare of farmers, Director General ICT, Sayeda Shafaq said capital farmers have been incentivitised through subsidies on account of crop inputs and support prices of crops.

The Prime Minister, she said has also started various schemes for promoting poultry and livestock in the country. A vast number of farmers who have benefitted from schemes clearly demonstrates that people have showed confidence in PM's schemes and availability of eggs, chicken and meat has also improved tremendously in the country,said Shafaq.

She said Ministry of National Food Security has also launched a number of umbrella projects as per the vision of Prime Minister which will go a long way in improving water courses, enhancing command area in Barani areas in Islamabad.

