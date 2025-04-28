ICT admin launches crackdown, 34 beggars detained

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) In a citywide operation, the Islamabad’s district administration has launched a major crackdown against professional beggars, rounding up 34 beggars from busy commercial areas and traffic signals.

The campaign aims to curb the rising presence of professional beggars and ensure immediate action with public support, said the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) here.

He said the Islamabad’s district administration has intensified its campaign against begging across the Federal capital. In a series of operations carried out at different locations, authorities detained 34 beggars and moved them to police custody.

The operations focused on popular shopping centers and public areas, including F-10 Markaz, F-7, F-6, and I-8 Markaz. Action was also taken at Bahria Civic Center, Shalimar Police Station area, and Sector I-9.

In addition to marketplaces, teams also targeted various road signals, where beggars are often seen approaching commuters.

Officials said the anti-begging drive is being conducted on a daily basis. The campaign is part of an effort to clear public spaces and intersections from organized begging networks that have been on the rise.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, called on residents to support the ongoing efforts by reporting the presence of professional beggars. He urged citizens not to encourage such activities by giving money and instead inform the administration immediately.

Memon assured that swift action would be taken on all credible information provided by the public. "Help us discourage professional beggars. Report them, and we will ensure prompt action," he said.

The district administration believes that cooperation from the public is crucial to the success of the campaign. Special teams have been formed to patrol busy areas and act on complaints swiftly, the spokesman added.

Officials also stated that not all beggars are individuals in need. Many belong to organized groups that exploit children, women, and the elderly for financial gain. The authorities emphasized that a strong response is necessary to dismantle these networks and protect vulnerable individuals from being used for begging.

The Islamabad administration plans to continue the crackdown with regular operations and has asked citizens to be vigilant and proactive.

The district administration’s helplines remain open for citizens to report beggars or suspicious activities. Officials reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining public order and ensuring that commercial areas, shopping centers, and road crossings remain free from unlawful begging practices.

Authorities also stressed the importance of long-term solutions. Efforts are underway to refer genuine cases of poverty and destitution to relevant welfare departments for assistance, ensuring that those truly in need receive support rather than punishment.

Meanwhile, legal proceedings have been initiated against the detained beggars as per regulations. The administration said that it would continue monitoring high-traffic areas closely and take further steps as needed.

The anti-begging drive reflects Islamabad’s broader strategy to improve public spaces and uphold civic discipline, with active citizen involvement seen as key to lasting success.