ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered stamp vendors

Islamabad’s district administration on Friday launched a crackdown against unlicensed stamp vendors, aiming to regulate the business and curb illegal activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Islamabad’s district administration on Friday launched a crackdown against unlicensed stamp vendors, aiming to regulate the business and curb illegal activities.

Inspections were carried out at 23 stamp vending shops located in F-8 Markaz, I-10, and other parts of the Federal capital, said the spokesman of ICT administration.

During the inspection, it was found that six vendors were operating without proper licenses and their shops were sealed by the officials.

Five stamp vending shops were also sealed over encroachment.

They have seized all documents related to the stamp business from these locations as part of their investigation.

The DC has instructed to speed up efforts against unlicensed vendors to ensure compliance with regulations and protect legitimate businesses.

The operation underscores the administration’s focus on maintaining transparency and curbing unauthorized activities in the sector.