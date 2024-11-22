Open Menu

ICT Admin Launches Crackdown Against Unregistered Stamp Vendors

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2024 | 11:29 PM

ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered stamp vendors

Islamabad’s district administration on Friday launched a crackdown against unlicensed stamp vendors, aiming to regulate the business and curb illegal activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Islamabad’s district administration on Friday launched a crackdown against unlicensed stamp vendors, aiming to regulate the business and curb illegal activities.

Inspections were carried out at 23 stamp vending shops located in F-8 Markaz, I-10, and other parts of the Federal capital, said the spokesman of ICT administration.

During the inspection, it was found that six vendors were operating without proper licenses and their shops were sealed by the officials.

Five stamp vending shops were also sealed over encroachment.

They have seized all documents related to the stamp business from these locations as part of their investigation.

The DC has instructed to speed up efforts against unlicensed vendors to ensure compliance with regulations and protect legitimate businesses.

The operation underscores the administration’s focus on maintaining transparency and curbing unauthorized activities in the sector.

Related Topics

Islamabad Business All From

Recent Stories

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets fore ..

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates

57 seconds ago
 Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against ..

Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against Wales

59 seconds ago
 Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

2 minutes ago
 Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations Leagu ..

Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations League quarters

2 minutes ago
 England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face J ..

England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face Japan after latest concussion

2 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increa ..

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increases admission quota of cadet c ..

11 minutes ago
Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: M ..

Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: Musadik

11 minutes ago
 Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich na ..

Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich nations to give $250 billion by ..

27 minutes ago
 Seminar on Women's land rights held

Seminar on Women's land rights held

11 minutes ago
 Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan invol ..

Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan involving, Muslim brother country

11 minutes ago
 PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat

PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat

11 minutes ago
 High level delegation visit Taxila Museum

High level delegation visit Taxila Museum

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan