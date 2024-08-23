Open Menu

ICT Admin Launches Crackdown On Beggars, 15 Arrested

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2024 | 08:23 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has stepped up efforts to curb begging in the Federal Capital.

In a recent operation, 15 professional beggars were arrested in a crackdown led by the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates spearheading the initiative in various areas, said the ICT's spokesman.

In an operation, the Assistant Commissioner City led by district administration teams arrested 5 professional beggars from Jamia Masjid Rumi and Faisal Market. While 6 were arrested in the Pothohar area.

Similarly, the Assistant Commissioner of Rural areas detained four alms-seekers from locations including P.

S. Lohibher and Sihala.

The arrested individuals were taken to local police stations. Minors found begging were sent to the Edhi Center for care. This crackdown was part of a daily operation focused on reducing begging in Islamabad. The district administration was planning to expand its efforts by targeting more areas and conducting frequent raids.

The ongoing focus was on arresting professional beggars and ensuring minors on the streets receive proper care. Long-term strategies may include rehabilitation programs and public awareness campaigns to tackle the underlying causes of begging in the city.

