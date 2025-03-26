Open Menu

ICT Admin Launches Crackdown On Price Gougers During Ramzan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 03:50 PM

ICT Admin launches crackdown on price gougers during Ramzan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday intensified its efforts to combat price gouging and market irregularities, conducting a comprehensive operation against profiteers and overcharging vendors.

According to DC office, during the inspections, authorities imposed fines totaling Rs 95,500, arresting 78 individuals involved in illegal pricing practices.

A total of 430 operations were conducted across the city, leading to the sealing of 7 shops found violating regulations.

