ICT Admin launches crackdown on price gougers during Ramzan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday intensified its efforts to combat price gouging and market irregularities, conducting a comprehensive operation against profiteers and overcharging vendors.

According to DC office, during the inspections, authorities imposed fines totaling Rs 95,500, arresting 78 individuals involved in illegal pricing practices.

A total of 430 operations were conducted across the city, leading to the sealing of 7 shops found violating regulations.