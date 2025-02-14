ICT admin launches digital transformation of revenue centers for public convenience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has taken a significant step towards modernizing its revenue services.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon recently visited the Tarlai Revenue Center to oversee the initiation of digital reforms aimed at streamlining land records and improving citizen services.

This move is part of a broader effort to digitize revenue records across the city, making them accessible online for the first time, said the spokesman of ICT administration here.

During the visit, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Usman Ashraf accompanied the Deputy Commissioner, highlighting the administration's commitment to this transformation.

The new digital system will allow citizens to obtain digital land records, eliminating the need for physical visits to revenue centers. Initially, records from 25 districts will be available online, with plans to expand this service to all districts in the city soon.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that these reforms are designed to simplify processes for residents.

In addition to digitizing land records, the city has also introduced biometric verification for stamp papers, further enhancing transparency and reducing fraud.

These measures are expected to expedite the resolution of pending revenue cases, benefiting thousands of citizens.

Irfan Memon stated that the digital reforms are part of a larger initiative to improve public services. By moving records online, the administration aims to reduce delays and provide citizens with easier access to essential documents. The digitization process is expected to save time and resources for both the public and the government.

The Deputy Commissioner added that more digital reforms are in the pipeline, all aimed at enhancing citizen convenience. The administration is working to ensure that these changes are implemented smoothly and efficiently, with a focus on addressing long-standing issues in revenue services.

This shift towards digital services marks a new chapter in Islamabad's governance, reflecting a broader trend of leveraging technology to improve public service delivery. As the city continues to expand its digital infrastructure, residents can look forward to more efficient and accessible government services in the near future.