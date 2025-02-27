ICT Admin Launches Fair Price Shops Across 17 Locations During Ramazan
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The district administration of Islamabad on Thursday decided to set up fair price shops at 17 key locations across the city, allowing citizens to purchase essential food items at wholesale rates.
In this regard, the district administration has released a list of locations where fair price shops will be established. These shops will offer essential groceries at reduced rates, helping residents manage their expenses during Ramazan.
The initiative is part of a broader effort to support the community during a time when demand for food items typically rises.
The fair price shops will be operational in prominent areas, including G-9 Markaz, I-8, F-8, and E-11. Other locations such as F-10, F-11, G-13, and Bara Kahu will also host these shops.
Additionally, residents in areas like Bari Imam, Bhara Kahu, Pakistan Town, F-7, and F-6 will benefit from the initiative. Shops will also be set up in G-6, G-7, Lethrar Road, and I-11/4, ensuring widespread coverage across the city.
The district administration has assigned responsibilities to all assistant commissioners to oversee the smooth operation of these shops. Their role will include monitoring the availability of goods, ensuring fair pricing, and addressing any issues that may arise. This step is intended to maintain transparency and efficiency in the distribution process.
The fair price shops will offer a range of essential items, including staples like flour, sugar, rice, and cooking oil. By providing these goods at wholesale rates, the administration aims to reduce the financial burden on households, particularly those with limited incomes.
The initiative is expected to benefit thousands of families across Islamabad.
This move comes in response to the annual surge in demand for groceries during Ramazan, a month marked by increased consumption due to fasting and communal meals. By setting up these shops, the administration hopes to curb price hikes and prevent exploitation by middlemen, ensuring that residents can access affordable food without difficulty.
The decision has been welcomed by residents, who often face challenges in managing their budgets during Ramazan. Many have expressed appreciation for the administration’s efforts to address their concerns and provide practical solutions. The initiative is seen as a step toward fostering a sense of community and shared responsibility during the holy month.
In addition to the fair price shops, the district administration is also exploring other measures to support residents. These include monitoring market prices, cracking down on hoarding, and ensuring the availability of essential goods in local markets. The goal is to create a balanced and fair environment for both consumers and retailers.
The establishment of fair price shops is not a new concept, but its implementation during Ramazan holds particular significance.
The holy month is a time of reflection, charity, and community, and the administration’s efforts align with these values. By making essential goods more accessible, the initiative aims to promote a sense of solidarity and care among residents.
