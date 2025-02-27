Open Menu

ICT Admin Launches Fair Price Shops Across 17 Locations During Ramazan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 02:30 PM

ICT admin launches fair price shops across 17 locations during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The district administration of Islamabad on Thursday decided to set up fair price shops at 17 key locations across the city, allowing citizens to purchase essential food items at wholesale rates.

In this regard, the district administration has released a list of locations where fair price shops will be established. These shops will offer essential groceries at reduced rates, helping residents manage their expenses during Ramazan.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to support the community during a time when demand for food items typically rises.

The fair price shops will be operational in prominent areas, including G-9 Markaz, I-8, F-8, and E-11. Other locations such as F-10, F-11, G-13, and Bara Kahu will also host these shops.

Additionally, residents in areas like Bari Imam, Bhara Kahu, Pakistan Town, F-7, and F-6 will benefit from the initiative. Shops will also be set up in G-6, G-7, Lethrar Road, and I-11/4, ensuring widespread coverage across the city.

The district administration has assigned responsibilities to all assistant commissioners to oversee the smooth operation of these shops. Their role will include monitoring the availability of goods, ensuring fair pricing, and addressing any issues that may arise. This step is intended to maintain transparency and efficiency in the distribution process.

The fair price shops will offer a range of essential items, including staples like flour, sugar, rice, and cooking oil. By providing these goods at wholesale rates, the administration aims to reduce the financial burden on households, particularly those with limited incomes.

The initiative is expected to benefit thousands of families across Islamabad.

This move comes in response to the annual surge in demand for groceries during Ramazan, a month marked by increased consumption due to fasting and communal meals. By setting up these shops, the administration hopes to curb price hikes and prevent exploitation by middlemen, ensuring that residents can access affordable food without difficulty.

The decision has been welcomed by residents, who often face challenges in managing their budgets during Ramazan. Many have expressed appreciation for the administration’s efforts to address their concerns and provide practical solutions. The initiative is seen as a step toward fostering a sense of community and shared responsibility during the holy month.

In addition to the fair price shops, the district administration is also exploring other measures to support residents. These include monitoring market prices, cracking down on hoarding, and ensuring the availability of essential goods in local markets. The goal is to create a balanced and fair environment for both consumers and retailers.

The establishment of fair price shops is not a new concept, but its implementation during Ramazan holds particular significance.

The holy month is a time of reflection, charity, and community, and the administration’s efforts align with these values. By making essential goods more accessible, the initiative aims to promote a sense of solidarity and care among residents.

Recent Stories

Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minis ..

Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform ..

Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform to boost workforce management

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) Launches Om ..

Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) Launches Omni™ in Pakistan to Advance T ..

8 minutes ago
 Shaping the AI Future: TECNO to Showcase Its Lates ..

Shaping the AI Future: TECNO to Showcase Its Latest AI Product Ecosystem at MWC ..

12 minutes ago
 MBRSC announces details of launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces details of launch of Etihad-SAT

21 minutes ago
 Ahmed Al Sayegh attends Japanese Embassy’s recep ..

Ahmed Al Sayegh attends Japanese Embassy’s reception of Emperor’s birthday

2 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Dominican Re ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Dominican Republic on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands ..

UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands of Palestinians in first year

2 hours ago
 World must act to end violence in Palestinian terr ..

World must act to end violence in Palestinian territories: UN Human Rights Chief

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

6 hours ago
 New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah

New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan