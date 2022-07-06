UrduPoint.com

ICT Admin Launches Helpline In Wake Of Recent Heavy Rains

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ICT admin launches helpline in wake of recent heavy rains

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration had launched a helpline16 to respond to any emergency situation during recent heavy monsoon rains.

Citizens may inform the civil administration about any eventuality that happened during the rains, ICT spokesman told APP on Wednesday. The helpline would remain functional 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the district magistrate Irfan Nawaz Memon had imposed section 144 on swimming activities at Rawal Dam, Simly Dam as well as at Swan, Korang and other Nullahs in Islamabad due to heavy rainfall.

"Some persons indulge in swimming in Rawal Dam/Simly Dam, Swan, Korang Nullah and other Nullah in Islamabad which is extremely dangerous for human lives whereas incidents have also been reported in that regard," said a notification issued by the deputy commissioner office.

This order shall remain in force for a period of two months and action would be taken against the offenders, it added.

/395

