ICT Admin Launches 'Islamabad App' To Verify Arms Licenses
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) In a move to enhance transparency and convenience, the Islamabad district administration has introduced a mobile app, "City Islamabad," allowing citizens to verify their arms licenses easily.
According to the spokesman for the ICT administration, the app was developed to facilitate citizens in verifying their arms licenses.
By registering on the app and providing their ID card number and license number, users can access the arms license option and confirm the authenticity of their licenses, he added.
This initiative aims to streamline the verification process, making it more efficient and accessible for citizens.
The app eliminates the need for physical visits to government offices, saving time and effort for users.
On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon urged residents of Islamabad to verify their arms licenses using this app. He warned that strict disciplinary action would be taken against those found holding illegal arms or fake arms licenses.
The app is designed to provide a hassle-free experience for citizens, promoting transparency and accountability in the arms licensing process. By leveraging technology, the Islamabad district administration is committed to improving public services and enhancing citizen engagement.
