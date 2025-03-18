Open Menu

ICT Admin Launches Major Crackdown On Illegal Encroachments; 12 Arrested In Raids

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 04:50 PM

ICT admin launches major crackdown on illegal encroachments; 12 arrested in raids

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad district administration has intensified efforts to clear the Federal capital of illegal encroachments, officials confirmed on Friday.

Multiple operations this week targeted unauthorized constructions and commercial activities, resulting in 12 arrests and

the shutdown of an illegal petrol agency, said the spokesman of ICT administration here.

During the operation, the district administration teams demolished illegal structures in several neighborhoods, including Sector G-13, where an unlicensed petrol-selling operation was shut down.

Meanwhile, during a raid in Golra Road, 12 individuals were arrested for allegedly occupying public land and disrupting traffic flow. The operation, led by Assistant Commissioner Saddar, Maheen Hassan, followed directives from Islamabad’s Deputy Commissioner (DC) to enforce anti-encroachment laws without exceptions.

“No one will be allowed to occupy public spaces illegally,” the DC stated, urging officials to prioritize high-traffic areas. The administration has also warned residents and businesses against rebuilding demolished structures, emphasizing strict penalties for violations.

In Sector G-13, authorities dismantled makeshift stalls, vendors’ carts, and a petrol agency operating without permits.

Officials stressed that such operations not only violate zoning laws but also pose safety risks to nearby communities.

The crackdown is part of a broader push to reclaim public spaces ahead of upcoming civic projects. Traffic police and municipal teams collaborated to clear roads, sidewalks, and market entrances blocked by unauthorized vendors.

While many residents welcomed the move, some vendors criticized the abrupt removals, claiming they were not given prior notice. The administration, however, reiterated that warnings had been issued weeks ago through public notices and announcements.

Additional operations are planned in other sectors, including F-Series and rural zones, where encroachments have reportedly surged. The DC has directed assistant commissioners to submit daily progress reports and maintain coordination with law enforcement.

The campaign underscored Islamabad’s renewed focus on urban regulation and public safety. Officials urged citizens to avoid patronizing illegal commercial setups and report violations via helpline 1334. “Public cooperation is essential to sustain these efforts,” the DC added.

