ICT Admin Launches Major Push To Ban Polythene Bags
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has stepped up efforts to curb plastic pollution and decided to initiate major crackdowns to stop the use of polythene bags in the Federal Capital.
According to the spokesman of ICT administration, eight teams have been formed to enforce a ban on plastic bags across the city.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon has announced a robust plan to reduce the use of plastic bags in the city. And ICT administration teams to take action against the use of these bags in various areas.
These teams would operate under the supervision of the city's Assistant Commissioners, the spokesman added.
On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the collective responsibility of all citizens to help eliminate polythene bags. He stated that the widespread use of plastic bags contributes significantly to environmental pollution.
Deputy Commissioner urged residents to support the district administration's efforts in this crackdown on plastic bags. The goal is to create a cleaner and healthier environment for everyone in Islamabad.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar7 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father7 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI8 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator8 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)8 hours ago
-
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki9 hours ago
-
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II9 hours ago
-
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon10 hours ago
-
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises Transformative Change ..10 hours ago
-
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets of Peshawar10 hours ago
-
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal10 hours ago
-
Shining children of police officers get laptops10 hours ago