ICT Admin Launches Major Push To Ban Polythene Bags

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2024 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has stepped up efforts to curb plastic pollution and decided to initiate major crackdowns to stop the use of polythene bags in the Federal Capital.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration, eight teams have been formed to enforce a ban on plastic bags across the city.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon has announced a robust plan to reduce the use of plastic bags in the city. And ICT administration teams to take action against the use of these bags in various areas.

These teams would operate under the supervision of the city's Assistant Commissioners, the spokesman added.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the collective responsibility of all citizens to help eliminate polythene bags. He stated that the widespread use of plastic bags contributes significantly to environmental pollution.

Deputy Commissioner urged residents to support the district administration's efforts in this crackdown on plastic bags. The goal is to create a cleaner and healthier environment for everyone in Islamabad.

