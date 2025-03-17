ICT admin launches preemptive strike against dengue: post-eid surveillance begins

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) In a bid to prevent a repeat of previous dengue surges, the district administration held an emergency session to outline steps for containing mosquito-borne diseases.

In this regard, the Islamabad district administration has rolled out a proactive strategy to curb dengue outbreaks ahead of the monsoon season, following a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration here, the health officials and local authorities have finalized plans to launch a rigorous anti-dengue campaign immediately after Eid, focusing on surveillance, larvae control, and public awareness.

All assistant commissioners, health department representatives, and relevant officers attended the meeting, which centered on launching a coordinated response after Eid holidays.

In the meeting, the officials took key decisions include reactivating round-the-clock surveillance teams to monitor dengue hotspots, particularly in high-risk zones. These teams will conduct door-to-door inspections, identify stagnant water sites, and destroy mosquito breeding grounds.

Meanwhile, the health workers have already been directed to report suspected cases promptly and initiate rapid testing.

On the occasion, DC Irfan Memon emphasized that the campaign’s success hinges on public cooperation.

"Our teams are ready to act, but residents must ensure their homes and neighborhoods remain clean," he stated.

Authorities plan to issue guidelines on eliminating standing water in pots, tires, and open containers—common breeding sites for dengue-carrying mosquitoes.

A dedicated task force has also been formed to oversee larvae control operations, with a focus on parks, construction sites, and underdeveloped areas. Fogging drives will resume post-Eid, alongside awareness campaigns via social media, leaflets, and community announcements.

The district administration has also warned of legal action against property owners or businesses found violating sanitation protocols. Fines and penalties may be imposed for negligence in maintaining clean premises.

Last year’s anti-dengue efforts saw a significant drop in cases due to early interventions, and officials aim to replicate this model. Hospitals have been instructed to allocate isolation beds and stockpile testing kits, ensuring readiness for any spike in infections.

With monsoon rains expected next month, Islamabad’s administration is leaving nothing to chance. By combining preemptive measures, public engagement, and strict enforcement, the city hopes to shield its residents from another health crisis. As DC Memon put it: "prevention is our strongest weapon—let’s use it wisely."