ICT admin lifts business hours restrictions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :A day after the announcement of Punjab government to put an end to the reduced business hours, the Islamabad Capital Territory administration on Thursday lifted the business hours restrictions that had been in place since June, allowing markets to remain open past 9 pm.

The early closure of markets had been put in place by the coalition government in a bid to conserve energy following an increase in petroleum product prices. However, traders had been demanding an end to the 9 pm closure for several months.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon confirmed the development and told APP that the ban on dine in hours at eateries was also lifted.