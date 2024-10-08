ICT Admin Moves To Clear Revenue Cases Backlog In City
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 08:27 PM
The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has launched an effort to resolve the backlog of revenue cases in the Federal Capital, prioritizing efficiency and transparency
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has launched an effort to resolve the backlog of revenue cases in the Federal Capital, prioritizing efficiency and transparency.
According to spokesman of ICT administration, the district administration is working to clear a backlog of revenue cases, aiming to streamline the process for citizens.
In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, is personally overseeing the efforts to ensure timely resolution.
During a recent hearing, the DC emphasized the need to expedite the disposal of revenue cases, particularly those related to vulnerable citizens.
He assured the public that pending cases will be given priority, reflecting the administration's commitment to addressing citizens' concerns without delay.
To further improve the process, the DC announced plans to digitize revenue records. The new e-land records system, which is expected to be introduced soon, will not only ensure transparency but also speed up the case disposal process.
DC Memon continues to monitor the situation closely, stating that the new measures aim to make the system more efficient and responsive to the needs of the public.
Recent Stories
7 drug dealers arrested, 06 kg drugs seized
AJK PM emphasizes to devise effective response strategy for minimizing loss of ..
VC SAU underscores role of agricultural engineers in canal irrigation systems
PRCS, KSRelief sign MoU for cooperation in humanitarian aid, capacity building & ..
Pakistan, Azerbaijan relations grounded in deep rooted cultural, religious affin ..
BZU holds strategic collaboration for academic excellence meeting
Salman Rafique chairs meeting regarding Children's heart surgery program
KU ISST celebrates World Space Science
Police arrest three members gang involved in street crimes
Foolproof security plans finalized for SCO Summit: IGP
Ban imposed on gatherings in district Khyber due to security concerns
Notification of new CJP appointment law ministry's responsibility: Farooq H. Nae ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
7 drug dealers arrested, 06 kg drugs seized25 minutes ago
-
VC SAU underscores role of agricultural engineers in canal irrigation systems25 minutes ago
-
PRCS, KSRelief sign MoU for cooperation in humanitarian aid, capacity building & disaster preparedne ..21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Azerbaijan relations grounded in deep rooted cultural, religious affinities: Gilani26 minutes ago
-
BZU holds strategic collaboration for academic excellence meeting42 minutes ago
-
Salman Rafique chairs meeting regarding Children's heart surgery program42 minutes ago
-
KU ISST celebrates World Space Science42 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three members gang involved in street crimes42 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security plans finalized for SCO Summit: IGP42 minutes ago
-
Ban imposed on gatherings in district Khyber due to security concerns3 minutes ago
-
Notification of new CJP appointment law ministry's responsibility: Farooq H. Naek3 minutes ago
-
Two members gang involved in motorcycle theft arrested3 minutes ago