ICT admin moves to clear revenue cases backlog in city

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 08:27 PM

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has launched an effort to resolve the backlog of revenue cases in the Federal Capital, prioritizing efficiency and transparency

According to spokesman of ICT administration, the district administration is working to clear a backlog of revenue cases, aiming to streamline the process for citizens.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, is personally overseeing the efforts to ensure timely resolution.

During a recent hearing, the DC emphasized the need to expedite the disposal of revenue cases, particularly those related to vulnerable citizens.

He assured the public that pending cases will be given priority, reflecting the administration's commitment to addressing citizens' concerns without delay.

To further improve the process, the DC announced plans to digitize revenue records. The new e-land records system, which is expected to be introduced soon, will not only ensure transparency but also speed up the case disposal process.

DC Memon continues to monitor the situation closely, stating that the new measures aim to make the system more efficient and responsive to the needs of the public.

