ICT Admin Moves To Digitize Public Payments

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2024 | 07:00 PM

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration is set to introduce a new digital payment system, making it easier for residents to pay fees and fines through mobile apps

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration is set to introduce a new digital payment system, making it easier for residents to pay fees and fines through mobile apps.

The initiative, launched in collaboration with a private bank, marks a significant step towards streamlining transactions, said the spokesman of ICT administration.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, chaired a meeting to discuss the digitization of public payments in the capital.

The meeting was attended by officials from the Food Authority and the Excise Department, along with representatives from private sector bank.

The new system will enable residents to pay all fees and fines related to the Excise Office through a mobile application.

This includes fines and license fees imposed by the Food Authority, which will also be handled digitally.

Additionally, permit fees and fines under the Transport Authority will now be easier to pay, as they too will move to the digital platform.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz highlighted that Price Control Magistrates would also benefit from a digital solution for managing fines.

He further announced that a formal agreement with a private bank to facilitate this digital shift would be signed in the coming days.

