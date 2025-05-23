ICT admin moves to enforce dengue measures in housing societies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) To control the spread of dengue in cooperative housing societies, the district administration in the East zone has launched efforts to ensure that private housing societies follow all safety measures.

According to the a spokesman of ICT administration here, the district administration has stepped up its campaign to prevent dengue outbreaks in cooperative housing societies. A meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) East, Mehreen Baloch, was held to review the implementation of dengue prevention guidelines.

The meeting took place at the district office, with assistant commissioners and representatives from various housing societies in attendance. The session focused on evaluating the current situation and strengthening coordination to stop the spread of dengue-carrying mosquitoes.

ADC Mehreen Baloch directed all societies to fully implement the dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the health authorities. She emphasized that no housing society would be allowed to ignore these measures, especially during the peak breeding season.

During the meeting, the need for regular indoor and outdoor fumigation was highlighted. The administration instructed society representatives to carry out anti-dengue spray drives consistently and maintain cleanliness in all areas. The ADC also asked them to ensure that water storage areas and open spaces are kept dry and clean to avoid becoming breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

The district officials expressed concern about the growing number of dengue cases in different parts of the city and noted that cooperative housing societies often fail to report their fumigation status and dengue control activities.

To address this gap, ADC East announced that inspection teams would visit housing societies to monitor compliance with health guidelines.

Any signs of negligence or failure to meet the requirements will lead to action, she warned. Mehreen Baloch said that strict steps would be taken against those responsible for conditions that help mosquito larvae grow, including construction sites, uncovered water tanks, and unattended garbage areas.

The district administration also appealed to residents to cooperate and report any locations where dengue-related risks are present. The public was advised to keep their surroundings clean and take individual steps, such as covering water containers and using mosquito repellents, to stay safe.

To ensure consistent follow-up, the district officials plan to hold further review meetings with society managements in the coming weeks. Awareness campaigns will also be launched to inform residents about practical steps they can take to prevent dengue.

The health department, in coordination with local authorities, is expected to assist in technical support and resources for fumigation drives and inspections.

With the monsoon season approaching, the administration is treating this as a high-priority issue. Their aim is to control the spread of dengue before it grows into a larger threat for the city.

The meeting concluded with a call for joint efforts from all stakeholders, including government bodies, housing society committees, and the public, to ensure a safe environment.