ICT admin moves to launch e-stamping system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration are fast-tracking the introduction of an e-stamping system, aiming to digitize all stamp paper transactions in the Federal Capital.

In an urgent push to modernize revenue operations, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon held a key meeting with revenue officers, said the spokesman of ICT administration.

Representatives from the Bank of Punjab (BoP) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) were also present.

The meeting included briefings on various critical issues, such as revenue cases, the audit of housing society fees, and the ongoing computerization of revenue records.

The DC emphasized the importance of expediting the resolution of pending revenue cases, instructing officers to prepare daily reports on their progress.

Additionally, the DC directed that the computerization of records should be completed promptly to ensure that all stamp papers in Islamabad are issued online, marking a significant shift towards digital operations in the city.

The ICT administration are committed to ensuring that these measures are implemented without delay.