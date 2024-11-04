Open Menu

ICT Admin Nabs 13 Shopkeepers For Violating Notified Price Lists

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2024 | 09:35 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Monday arrested 13 shopkeepers, on the customer complaints, for violating the notified price lists in vegetable market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Monday arrested 13 shopkeepers, on the customer complaints, for violating the notified price lists in vegetable market.

According to ICT spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Aniq Anwar Potohar division, raided on various shops and nabbed 13 shopkeepers on violating the price lists and warned others to follow the lists otherwise strict actions would be taken against them as well.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon directed the authorities concerned to continue operations against vendors in vegetable markets on a daily basis and urged the citizens to pay the price as per the official price list.

