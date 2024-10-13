ICT admin nabs 8 shopkeepers on violating official price list

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration arrested eight shopkeepers on violating official price list of essential commodities in fruits and vegetables’ market of the Federal capital.

According to the ICT administration spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner, Pothohar, led the operation, targeting vendors overcharging customers.

These arrests were part of a broader effort to control prices and enforce government tariffs.

The authorities aimed to ensure fair prices and protect consumers, he added.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Memon emphasized the need for strict action against those ignoring official price lists, stating, "Cases will be filed against violators."

He reiterated, "Providing affordable food to citizens remains a key priority for the administration."

APP/usz-tsw/778