ICT Admin Nabs Thirteen Accused For Violating Dengue SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 10:54 PM

ICT admin nabs thirteen accused for violating Dengue SOPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) In an effort to combat the spread of Dengue in the Federal Capital, the district administration is actively conducting operations and arrested thirteen accused over violations of Dengue standard operating procedures (SoPs).

According to the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pothohar in an operation on Tuesday arrested eight individuals for failing to follow dengue SOPs. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City held four persons and sealed a tyre shop. AC Nilore also arrested a person on report of larva breeding.

On the occasion, District Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon emphasized the need for strict action against anyone violating dengue prevention guidelines. The DC reiterated that effective prevention measures are essential in controlling the outbreak. He also called for raising public awareness and adherence to preventive measures are crucial steps. Meanwhile, the district administration urged the residents to join the fight against Dengue by cooperating with their efforts.

The message is clear: community involvement is vital for eradicating this health threat. Furthermore, the authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, implementing necessary measures to reduce the risk of Dengue transmission. They are encouraging everyone to stay vigilant and report any potential breeding sites for mosquitoes. The spokesman said that the arrests serve as a warning to others who may disregard Dengue prevention protocols. The administration is determined to take all necessary steps to protect the community from this disease. Residents are encouraged to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings and eliminate stagnant water, which is a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The administration believes that collective efforts would yield positive results in the fight against Dengue, he added. The anti-Dengue operations would continue as part of the district administration's commitment to public health. Through education and enforcement, officials aim to create a safer environment for all.

