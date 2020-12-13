UrduPoint.com
ICT Admin Observes 'Covid Compliance Week' Vigorously

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)  administrations observed "Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance week" vigorously that started on December 05.

The ICT teams sensitized masses that how they could stay safe during the pandemic by demonstrating seriousness towards the situation.

Talking to APP, Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat said local administration had devised a strategy to observe the week.

As per plan, the entire week was divided into days to focus on specific areas to effectively implement the Federal government's strategies for keeping virus at bay.

Some days were designated for marquees, marriage halls and restaurants to apprise its owners about the anti-corona guidelines for its implementation in public gatherings, the DC maintained.

While in other days, he said the ICT teams in collaboration with federal capital police had paid constant visit at the shops, parks and business areas to ensure compliance of Covid-19 SOPs.

Similarly, face masks and sanitizers were also distributed among the travellers, besides educating them about the consequences for not observing SOPs.

The strict vigilance was ensured at the mosques and its management was asked to highlight SOPs in daily prayers and informed the public to isolate themselves and observe quarantine if anyone tested positive for Covid-19, Shafqaat added.

