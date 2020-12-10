ICT admin observing COVID compliance week vigorously: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administrations was observing COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) compliance week" vigorously to contain the further spread of coronavirus among the masses.

The capital dwellers were asked to demonstrate seriousness towards the situation amid the second wave of coronavirus as non-compliance of SOPs may cause further increases in corona cases.

Talking to APP on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat said all out efforts were being made to effectively implement the Federal government's strategies to keep the virus at bay.

As per the strategy, he said the administration has divided the entire week to focus on specific areas to create awareness about the anti-corona virus SOPs among the residents.

Some days were specified for marquees, marriage halls and restaurants to apprise its owners about the anti-corona guidelines to implement while holding public gatherings.

While in other days the ICT teams in collaboration with federal capital police were visiting at the shops, parks and business areas to check the compliance of COVID-19 SOPs.

Similarly, during monitoring and inspection at the areas, the DC said free distribution of masks and sanitizers were also being ensured to sensitize the people about the consequences for not observing sops.

The Ulema were being appealed to highlight SOPs in Fridays sermons and sensitized the public to isolate themselves and observe quarantine if anyone tested positive for Covid-19.

The mosque staff was also maintaining close coordination with ICT administration to keep them updated with the current situation, Shafqaat added.

