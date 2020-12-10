UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICT Admin Observing COVID Compliance Week Vigorously: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

ICT admin observing COVID compliance week vigorously: DC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administrations was observing COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) compliance week" vigorously to contain the further spread of coronavirus among the masses.

The capital dwellers were asked to demonstrate seriousness towards the situation amid the second wave of coronavirus as non-compliance of SOPs may cause further increases in corona cases.

Talking to APP on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat said all out efforts were being made to effectively implement the Federal government's strategies to keep the virus at bay.

As per the strategy, he said the administration has divided the entire week to focus on specific areas to create awareness about the anti-corona virus SOPs among the residents.

Some days were specified for marquees, marriage halls and restaurants to apprise its owners about the anti-corona guidelines to implement while holding public gatherings.

While in other days the ICT teams in collaboration with federal capital police were visiting at the shops, parks and business areas to check the compliance of COVID-19 SOPs.

Similarly, during monitoring and inspection at the areas, the DC said free distribution of masks and sanitizers were also being ensured to sensitize the people about the consequences for not observing sops.

The Ulema were being appealed to highlight SOPs in Fridays sermons and sensitized the public to isolate themselves and observe quarantine if anyone tested positive for Covid-19.

The mosque staff was also maintaining close coordination with ICT administration to keep them updated with the current situation, Shafqaat added.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Business Marriage May Mosque All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Doctors' poor response to calls endangering patien ..

36 minutes ago

Opp parties' resignations from assemblies won't da ..

36 minutes ago

Russia's Novatek Says Signed Deal With Siemens Ene ..

36 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

36 minutes ago

Misuse of power not to be tolerated, RPO warns off ..

39 minutes ago

ADNOC, ExxonMobil sign agreement to collaborate on ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.