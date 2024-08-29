ICT Admin On Alert: Drainage Teams Mobilized Amid Torrential Downpour
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) As heavy rain continues to lash various parts of the Federal Capital, theIslamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration are taking action to manage potential flooding and keep traffic flowing smoothly.
According to the spokesman of ICT administration, heavy rain is pounding different areas of the city, prompting a swift response from the ICT administration.
District administration, along with the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Capital Development Authority (CDA), have mobilized teams to tge fields, where Assistant Commissioners (ACs) are monitoring drainage systems and low-lying regions prone to flooding.
On the occasiin, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon stated that pre-monsoon preparations were completed in advance to ensure that the drainage systems function properly during this season.
He confirmed that the ongoing drainage process is being managed effectively despite the continuous rain.
Additionally, the DC assured that there was full coordination with traffic police to maintain a smooth flow of vehicles across the city. Authorities remain vigilant, monitoring the situation closely to prevent any disruption caused by the heavy downpour, he added.
Meanwhile, the DC urged the residents to report any emergency situations by calling 16.
He also appealed to residents in low-lying areas not to park their vehicles on the streets during heavy rains, as there is a risk of water flooding the roads when the nullah overflows.
He further advised residents to limit their movement during the monsoon rains to avoid accidents, especially involving children leaving their homes alone.
Recent Stories
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PRA notifies operationalising of its office in Bahawalpur13 seconds ago
-
Suspect held after encounter16 seconds ago
-
Kundi says youth, woman-related projects in KP his priority25 seconds ago
-
LESCO's Complaint Cell working round the clock to facilitate consumers10 minutes ago
-
8 dead, 1,066 injured in Punjab road accidents10 minutes ago
-
LCCI President praises govt, FBR for consulting with traders20 minutes ago
-
PRC apprise journalists about dangers of explosive material in war-hit areas20 minutes ago
-
Media’s role urged in raising awareness about forced labour, fair recruitment practices20 minutes ago
-
City experiences intermittent rain30 minutes ago
-
Two drug-peddlers awarded imprisonment30 minutes ago
-
LESCO holds e-court for addressing complaints40 minutes ago
-
Media literacy urged to counter misinformation in digital age40 minutes ago