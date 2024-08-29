ICT admin on alert: drainage teams mobilized amid torrential downpour

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) As heavy rain continues to lash various parts of the Federal Capital, theIslamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration are taking action to manage potential flooding and keep traffic flowing smoothly.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration, heavy rain is pounding different areas of the city, prompting a swift response from the ICT administration.

District administration, along with the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Capital Development Authority (CDA), have mobilized teams to tge fields, where Assistant Commissioners (ACs) are monitoring drainage systems and low-lying regions prone to flooding.

On the occasiin, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon stated that pre-monsoon preparations were completed in advance to ensure that the drainage systems function properly during this season.

He confirmed that the ongoing drainage process is being managed effectively despite the continuous rain.

Additionally, the DC assured that there was full coordination with traffic police to maintain a smooth flow of vehicles across the city. Authorities remain vigilant, monitoring the situation closely to prevent any disruption caused by the heavy downpour, he added.

Meanwhile, the DC urged the residents to report any emergency situations by calling 16.

He also appealed to residents in low-lying areas not to park their vehicles on the streets during heavy rains, as there is a risk of water flooding the roads when the nullah overflows.

He further advised residents to limit their movement during the monsoon rains to avoid accidents, especially involving children leaving their homes alone.