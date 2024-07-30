Open Menu

ICT Admin On High Alert To Tackle Monsoon Mayhem

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 01:20 PM

ICT admin on high alert to tackle Monsoon mayhem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, the teams of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration is on high alert after the heavy rain showers in the Federal Capital.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration, the teams were implementing measures to prevent flooding and ensure smooth traffic flow.

He said the Monsoon rains have hit the city hard, causing widespread water accumulation. In response, Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates were actively working in the field.

The Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad has instructed them to expedite the drainage process.

Assistant Commissioners are visiting various low-laying areas to assess the situation. The district administration reported that inspections of city-wide drains were underway to ensure they were functioning properly. Efforts were also being made to maintain drainage on highways.

The district administration noted that traffic police were assisting to keep the traffic flowing smoothly despite the challenging conditions.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Water Traffic Alert Rains

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

5 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

5 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

6 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

6 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

6 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

6 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

5 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

6 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

6 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

6 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

6 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan