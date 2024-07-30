ICT admin on high alert to tackle Monsoon mayhem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, the teams of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration is on high alert after the heavy rain showers in the Federal Capital.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration, the teams were implementing measures to prevent flooding and ensure smooth traffic flow.

He said the Monsoon rains have hit the city hard, causing widespread water accumulation. In response, Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates were actively working in the field.

The Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad has instructed them to expedite the drainage process.

Assistant Commissioners are visiting various low-laying areas to assess the situation. The district administration reported that inspections of city-wide drains were underway to ensure they were functioning properly. Efforts were also being made to maintain drainage on highways.

The district administration noted that traffic police were assisting to keep the traffic flowing smoothly despite the challenging conditions.