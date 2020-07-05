UrduPoint.com
ICT Admin Partners Private Sector To Boost COVID-19 Disinfection Drive

Sun 05th July 2020 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration and private sector have joined hands to stem spread of the coronavirus by carrying out extensive disinfection drive in the Federal capital.

Under the campaign, the teams of local administration in collaboration with the volunteers of a private shopping mall would sanitize the affected areas in the city to effectively curb spread of the disease.

Talking to APP, Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat said spray teams would also adhere to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the ICT to contain the pandemic during the campaign.

In response to a query, he said, though number of cases had reduced due to effective implementation of smart lock-down in the city but Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram would be major challenges.

"Whenever patients were kept at homes, cases reduce, as chances of further transmission were low," he added.

To another query, the DC said, SOPs in Islamabad were being strictly enforced, besides imposing heavy fines on daily basis to the violators.

"All-out efforts would be made to protect lives and property of the federal capital citizens," Shafqaat said.

He appealed to the masses and business community to follow SOPs and help administration to overcome spread of novel coronavirus in their respective areas.

