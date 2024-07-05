ICT Admin, Peace Committee, Unite For Muharram Safety
Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) A joint meeting between the Islamabad district administration and the peace committee was held here for the preparation of Muharram ul Haram.
The meeting, led by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and DIG Operations, included key officials such as the SSP Special Branch, SPs, ADCRs, and Assistant Commissioners, said the spokesman of ICT administration.
Ulema from various schools and thoughts also participated in the meeting, highlighting the community's commitment to peace.
During the meeting, all parties agreed on fostering an atmosphere of consensus, brotherhood, and understanding throughout Muharram.
The district administration has imposed ban on the use of loudspeakers. Specifically, loudspeakers would not be used in Mosques and Imambargahs during the Azaan and sermons on Fridays.
The officials agreed that posters promoting communalism and religious hatred would not be allowed inside or outside Mosques and Imambargahs.
The peace committee members pledged to work closely with the administration to maintain an environment of peace and brotherhood during Muharram.
Recent Stories
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi
Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui
PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Food Authority conducts operation in DIKhan43 seconds ago
-
Gillani calls for probing delay in presentation of reports amid non-functional committees47 seconds ago
-
Motorway Police hands over lost cellphone to a traveller52 seconds ago
-
Capital’s I-14, I-15 sectors’ issues referred to Senate body on Interior1 minute ago
-
Urs of Hazrat Dewan Chawli Mashaikh to begin from July 911 minutes ago
-
Amir Moqam condemns Mardan, Jalala bridge bomb blast11 minutes ago
-
15 LPG shops, units sealed over black marketing11 minutes ago
-
Married woman abducted11 minutes ago
-
High-level meeting reviews Muharram security plans21 minutes ago
-
Paigham-e-Pakistan campaign defeating enemies’ agenda of hate: Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad21 minutes ago
-
Man kills niece over character suspicions41 minutes ago
-
Search operations conducted to net criminals51 minutes ago