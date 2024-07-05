Open Menu

ICT Admin, Peace Committee, Unite For Muharram Safety

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM

ICT admin, peace committee, unite for Muharram safety

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) A joint meeting between the Islamabad district administration and the peace committee was held here for the preparation of Muharram ul Haram.

The meeting, led by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and DIG Operations, included key officials such as the SSP Special Branch, SPs, ADCRs, and Assistant Commissioners, said the spokesman of ICT administration.

Ulema from various schools and thoughts also participated in the meeting, highlighting the community's commitment to peace.

During the meeting, all parties agreed on fostering an atmosphere of consensus, brotherhood, and understanding throughout Muharram.

The district administration has imposed ban on the use of loudspeakers. Specifically, loudspeakers would not be used in Mosques and Imambargahs during the Azaan and sermons on Fridays.

The officials agreed that posters promoting communalism and religious hatred would not be allowed inside or outside Mosques and Imambargahs.

The peace committee members pledged to work closely with the administration to maintain an environment of peace and brotherhood during Muharram.

