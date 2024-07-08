Open Menu

ICT Admin Plans To Celebrate Independence Day With Significant Events

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has unveiled its plans to celebrate Independence Day with significant events on August 14.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon chaired a meeting of the representatives of various departments to finalize the arrangements.

In the meeting, the focus was on ensuring smooth celebrations and reviewing the security plan for the day.

On August 14, the city will be adorned with lights and decorations. A special cleanliness campaign will also be launched.

The district administration will host a major event, and educational institutions will hold various activities.

The Deputy Commissioner has instructed all relevant institutions to prepare thoroughly for the day.

He emphasized that Independence Day 2024 will be memorable for Islamabad's residents. Events will be organized throughout the city, featuring lamps and decorations.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of education Department, Cabinet Division, 111 Brigade, Health Department, Islamabad Police, Sanitation Department, and the CDA.

Meanwhile, all Deputy and Assistant Commissioners were also present to discuss the plans.

